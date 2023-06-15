Here's Our Take On 'Fictional Characters Who Would Be Besties' Trend on Twitter

Dayaben and Hansa to Chaudhry Baldev Singh and Narayan Shankar, fictional characters that would be besties
The latest Twitter trend 'Characters from different universes that would be besties' has got the internet buzzing.
Netizens are pairing different fictional characters with similar characteristics and imagining them as best friends and honestly, they do seem perfect together!
We, too, decided to jump on the bandwagon and give it our own desi twist!
The talkative and chirpy Geet from Jab We Met and Anjali Sharma from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the patriarch Chaudhry Baldev Singh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Narayan Shankar from Mohabbatein, here are 10 duos who'll fit perfectly in the trend:
1. Yashvardhan Raichand & Maya Sarabhai
2. Anjali & Geet
3. Poo & Aisha
4. Chaudhry Baldev Singh & Narayan Shankar
5. Shashi & Sulochana aka Sulu
6. Vartika Chaturvedi & Shivani Shivaji Roy
7. Savitri & Aarya
8. Aditya Kashyap & Jai Singh Rathore
9. Veronica & Tanu
10. Dayaben Gada & Hansa
Which duo would you like to see together?
