Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Here's Our Take On 'Fictional Characters Who Would Be Besties' Trend on Twitter

Here's Our Take On 'Fictional Characters Who Would Be Besties' Trend on Twitter

Geet and Anjali to Hansa and Dayaben, here are 10 characters from different universes we think would be besties
Jhalak Jain
Social Buzz
Published:

Dayaben and Hansa to Chaudhry Baldev Singh and Narayan Shankar, fictional characters that would be besties

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dayaben and Hansa to Chaudhry Baldev Singh and Narayan Shankar, fictional characters that would be besties</p></div>

The latest Twitter trend 'Characters from different universes that would be besties' has got the internet buzzing.

Netizens are pairing different fictional characters with similar characteristics and imagining them as best friends and honestly, they do seem perfect together!

We, too, decided to jump on the bandwagon and give it our own desi twist!

The talkative and chirpy Geet from Jab We Met and Anjali Sharma from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to the patriarch Chaudhry Baldev Singh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Narayan Shankar from Mohabbatein, here are 10 duos who'll fit perfectly in the trend:

1. Yashvardhan Raichand & Maya Sarabhai

2. Anjali & Geet

3. Poo & Aisha

4. Chaudhry Baldev Singh & Narayan Shankar

5. Shashi & Sulochana aka Sulu

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

6. Vartika Chaturvedi & Shivani Shivaji Roy

7. Savitri & Aarya

8. Aditya Kashyap & Jai Singh Rathore

9. Veronica & Tanu

10. Dayaben Gada & Hansa

Which duo would you like to see together?

Also ReadUday-Majnu To Shanti-Om: Our Take On 'The Character vs Their Biggest Fan' Trend

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT