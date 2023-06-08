Uday-Majnu To Shanti-Om: Our Take On 'The Character vs Their Biggest Fan' Trend

Our Take On The Viral 'Character vs Their Biggest Fan' Twitter Thread
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered By The Quint)
The newest Twitter trend to take social media by storm is a fun trend where cinephiles are sharing their beloved characters and who they think would be their biggest fans.
So we thought, why not give this our own twist?
From Om Shanti Om to Game Of Thrones, here are 9 perfect duos who'll fit the trend:
1. Munna Bhai & Circuit
2. Shanti & Om
3. Daenerys & Jorah
4. Uday & Majnu
5. Munni & Vasooli Bhai
6. Claire & Phil
7. Babita & Jethalal
8. Ayesha & Sunny
9. Jake & Charles
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)