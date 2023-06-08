Uday-Majnu To Shanti-Om: Our Take On 'The Character vs Their Biggest Fan' Trend

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Uday-Majnu To Shanti-Om: Our Take On 'The Character vs Their Biggest Fan' Trend

From Om Shanti Om to Game Of Thrones, here are 9 perfect duos who'll fit the trend!
The newest Twitter trend to take social media by storm is a fun trend where cinephiles are sharing their beloved characters and who they think would be their biggest fans.

So we thought, why not give this our own twist?

From Om Shanti Om to Game Of Thrones, here are 9 perfect duos who'll fit the trend:

1. Munna Bhai & Circuit

2. Shanti & Om

3. Daenerys & Jorah

4. Uday & Majnu

5. Munni & Vasooli Bhai

6. Claire & Phil

7. Babita & Jethalal

8. Ayesha & Sunny

9. Jake & Charles

