Amitabh Bachchan Surprises Fans Gathered Outside Jalsa For His 80th Birthday

To mark his 80th birthday and celebrate his contribution to Indian Cinema, Film Heritage Foundation partnered up with PVR to present an exhibition of 11 of his iconic films from the past. Taking to social media to share the news, Bachchan wrote, "Back to the Beginning .. with the films from where my journey began in cinema .. Don and Mili nearly fifty years since they were released .. Now showing in Cinema .. Hoping to see more classics back on the big screen .."