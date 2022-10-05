‘Saw the DJ Side of Amitabh Bachchan’: Rashmika Mandanna on Shooting ‘Goodbye'

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, talked to The Quint about entering Bollywood, her career, Rashmika says that becoming an actor came as a surprise to her.

She recalls, “There was an instance in school when my teachers wanted me to audition for a play and the only thing they came and told me was, ‘Please do not act because you can’t act. Don’t get into this’.”

Talking about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika says, “Initially, I had a preconceived notion of him being a very strict person, he’s not going to chit-chat with us; you need to be your best in front of him and I went to do that.”