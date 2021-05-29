‘The Family Man’ Cast Keeps Getting Asked This One Question!

For those who’ve been living under a rock, this question alludes to Srikant’s wife Suchitra’s work trip to Lonavala, with her colleague and friend, Arvind. There’s some implied attraction they seem to have for each other, but the viewers never get to find out whether it led to something slightly more romantic or not.

The hype and the virality behind this question towards the cast and crew of The Family Man does prove one thing - it’s not merely an espionage show, but also one that has a good amount of marital (or… ahem... extra-marital) drama. And fans will be fans. We latch onto the most trivial things and fill the interwebs with our theories.

Funnily enough, Amazon Prime Video seems to be having a good time with it. They saw the trend, and ran with it. Even made a hilarious crossover video featuring the character Lalit from Mirzapur interviewing Srikant from The Family Man.

Check out the video.