5 Heartwarming Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Family Man’ Cast
The second season is set to release on 4th June, 2021
Amazon Prime Video recently launched the trailer of the new season of The Family Man, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The narrative of this new season follows Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who’s not only juggling his life as a spy and that of a ‘common family man’, but is also trying to save his failing marriage.
We’re also introduced to a new nemesis in the show, Raji, played by the versatile Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni. The new season of The Family Man marks Samantha’s digital debut as well.
The Family Man also features actor Sharib Hashmi, who plays Tiwari’s aide JK Talpade. The constant banter between Srikant and JK is sure to warm your hearts this season, and we can’t wait to watch them together on the screen, once again. The Family Man’s new season clearly has a riveting plot with interesting lead characters, but how well do we really know the actors behind them?
Here are five heartwarming facts about them.
#1 Manoj Bajpayee’s roots
Manoj Bajpayee comes from a traditional farming family from a small village called Belwa in Bihar. His father was a huge fan of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, which is why he named his son ‘Manoj’.
#2 Tight monthly budget
When Manoj Bajpayee left Bihar and moved to Delhi, his father would send him Rs 200/- every month for expenditure. Bajpayee had to survive on that money every month.
#3 Samantha - Not just an actor
In 2012, at a time when she was one of the most sought-after actresses in South India, Samantha suffered from a disease that left her bedridden for 15 days. She says she was cared for by people she didn’t know, and that made her decide to give back to society. She started an NGO, Pratyusha Foundation, with the help of three friends who were doctors. They help women who suffer from cervical cancer, and kids with lifelong diseases like hemophilia and thalassemia.
#4 From struggling in Bollywood to an Oscar-winning film
Sharib Hashmi, who plays JK in The Family Man, started his career way back in 1999, as an assistant director in ‘Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain’. He struggled for many years in Bollywood before making his acting debut in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.
#5 That one nervous train journey
When Manoj Bajpayee was leaving home for Delhi at the age of seventeen, he travelled on a train without getting a reservation, not knowing that what he was doing was illegal. He was told to avoid the TT, and so he stayed awake all night doing that throughout his journey.
