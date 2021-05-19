All You Need to Know About ‘The Family Man’ Star Samantha Akkineni

Samantha is married to South actor Chaitanya Akkineni. The two met on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave and became an audience favourite. Chaitanya was dating Shruti Haasan at that time, while Samantha was in a relationship with Siddharth. In 2014, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya came together for another film Autonagar Surya.

Fans believe this was when their relationship blossomed. Later in 2015, Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, confessed that his son had found someone. In May 2016, they were spotted stepping out from a multiplex after watching Samantha's film, AAA. In September 2016, Samantha finally confessed that she's dating Naga Chaitanya, but added that they weren't planning to get married anytime soon.

In an interview, Chaitanya said that the first person he told about his relationship was his father, Nargarjuna. He said, "The minute he heard the news, he looked at me and said, 'You're telling me this now, but I've known all along'. Our families have been supportive and everyone is happy."