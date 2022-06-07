Akshay Kumar Asks Not to Share Spoilers From ‘Samrat Prithviraj’; Twitter Reacts

Ever since the Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has been set to release, it has found itself under the scanner. From the film's original title being called disrespectful by Karni Sena, to being criticised for a glaring age gap between the two main leads (Manushi Chillar and Akshay Kumar), and displaying historical inaccuracies in the script.

Now, once again the film seems to create a buzz online, but unfortunately it's still not the good kind. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a note 'requesting users to not share any spoliers from the movie and urged them to watch it only in theatres'.