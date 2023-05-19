Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look Sparks Meme Fest; People Make Hilarious Comparisons

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look Sparks Meme Fest; People Make Hilarious Comparisons

From shawarmas to Swiggy Delivery packages, here's everything netizens compared Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look to!
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look Sparks Meme Fest; People Make Hilarious Comparisons

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look Sparks Meme Fest; People Make Hilarious Comparisons</p></div>

Aishwarya Rai, the reigning queen of Cannes Film Festival, has once again stolen the spotlight with her daring fashion choices.

Known for her bold, eccentric, and unconventional sartorial choices at the esteemed festival, the actor's Cannes appearances have always been a hot topic of discussion. And this year is no different.

Stepping onto the red carpet in a shimmering silver hooded gown from Sophie Couture, the Ponniyin Selvan actor commanded attention. But her avant-garde fashion attracted even more hilarious memes online!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 

Netizens wasted no time in unleashing their creativity, using Aishwarya's outfit as inspiration for hilarious comparisons.

The silver hood adorning her gown quickly transformed into a shawarma wrapper, samosa filling, the iconic fictitious character Jaadu and even Elon Musk's space shuttle!

Take a look:

Also ReadUrvashi Rautela's Alligator Jewellery at Cannes Has Grabbed Internet's Attention

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT