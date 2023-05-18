Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in a Shimmery Green Dress By Valentino

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is finally out. The actor has been a regular at Cannes and has also served on the prestigious jury panel in previous years.
On 18 may, several pictures of Aishwarya's first look from the festival surfaced on the internet, wherein the Ponniyin Selvan actor can be seen dressed in a shimmery green outfit by Valentino.
Topics: Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2023
