6 Million People Tune In To Watch BTS' Jungkook Sleeping On Livestream

In a truly captivating turn of events, Jungkook, the youngest member of the globally adored K-pop group BTS, managed to seize the attention of millions of his devoted fans during a live stream on the popular platform Weverse.

During the wee hours of morning on 12 June, the vocalist found himself unable to sleep. Instead, he decided to spend his time connecting with his fans on a livestream session.

After some light-hearted banter, Jungkook gradually dozed off...but not before joking, "If I fall asleep like this, the company will go crazy.” The livestream continued for 21 more minutes, as 6 million fans remained glued to their screens.