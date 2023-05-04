Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BTS Member Jungkook Warns Fans Against Sending Food to His Residence

BTS Member Jungkook Warns Fans Against Sending Food to His Residence

Jungkook’s request came days after he shared a noodle recipe online.
BTS member Jungkook urged his fans to stop sending him food on Thursday, 4 May. He also went on to warn them that he would have to take action against those who continue sending food to his residence in Seoul, South Korea.

He said, “Please don't send food delivery to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you (the sender) can buy and eat it. I'm requesting. If it's sent one more time, I'll inquire about the order number on the receipt and take measures. Therefore, please stop heh,” the singer-rapper wrote in Korean language on Twitter.

An account called BTStranslation translated the tweet:

Jungkook’s request came days after he shared a noodle recipe on Weverse live on 25 April.

