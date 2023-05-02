Alia Bhatt to Michelle Yeoh, 10 Asians Who Rocked Their Met Gala Looks

Every year Met Gala , the most awaited fashion event of the year, witnesses celebs from across the world attending. This year was no different, as the fund-raising charity event was attended by some of our beloved stars including actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Academy award-winning stars Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan among others.

This year's theme ' Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty' was a tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his legacy, so the celebs opted for designs that paid homage to him. A few even chose to honour Karl through his beloved cat, Choupette.