Alia Bhatt to Michelle Yeoh, 10 Asians Who Rocked Their Met Gala Looks

10 Asian celebs at the Met Gala 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Every year , the most awaited fashion event of the year, witnesses celebs from across the world attending. This year was no different, as the fund-raising charity event was attended by some of our beloved stars including actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Academy award-winning stars Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan among others.
This year's theme ': A Line of Beauty' was a tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his legacy, so the celebs opted for designs that paid homage to him. A few even chose to honour Karl through his beloved cat, Choupette.
Here's all that you need to know about the stars, and the designers behind their stunning looks. Check it out:
Alia Bhatt wore a gown designed by Prabal Gurung.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Valentino gown looked gorgeous.
Michelle Yeoh wore a dress by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld
Ke Huy Quan paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with his custom-designed Dior suit
Ashley Park bedazzled in her sequined Micheal Kors gown.
Mindy Kaling looked delightful in her custom-made Jonathan Simkhai gown
Natasha Poonawalla's silver-metallic gown was a homage to Choupette, Karl's cat.
Simu Liu in his black Versace suit stood out at the red carpet
Stephanie Hsu chose a Valentino dress for the event
Isha Ambani for her third appearance at Met Gala chose a saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)