Alia Bhatt to Michelle Yeoh, 10 Asians Who Rocked Their Met Gala Looks

Alia Bhatt and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' actor, Ke Huy Quan made a stellar debut at the Met Gala 2023.
Jhalak Jain
Social Buzz
10 Asian celebs at the Met Gala 2023.

Every year Met Gala, the most awaited fashion event of the year, witnesses celebs from across the world attending. This year was no different, as the fund-raising charity event was attended by some of our beloved stars including actors like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra,  Academy award-winning stars Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan among others.

This year's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' was a tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his legacy, so the celebs opted for designs that paid homage to him. A few even chose to honour Karl through his beloved cat, Choupette.

Here's all that you need to know about the stars, and the designers behind their stunning looks. Check it out:

Alia Bhatt wore a gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Valentino gown looked gorgeous.

Michelle Yeoh wore a dress by the late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Ke Huy Quan paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with his custom-designed Dior suit

Ashley Park bedazzled in her sequined Micheal Kors gown.

Mindy Kaling looked delightful in her custom-made Jonathan Simkhai gown

Natasha Poonawalla's silver-metallic gown was a homage to Choupette, Karl's cat. 

Simu Liu in his black Versace suit stood out at the red carpet

Stephanie Hsu chose a Valentino dress for the event

Isha Ambani for her third appearance at Met Gala chose a saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung. 

