Priyanka Chopra to Mindy Kaling: South Asian Stars Dazzle Met Gala Red Carpet

This year’s theme was dedicated to “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrating the designer's work and life.
South Asians
Here are all the South Asians who graced the 2023 Met Gala carpet.

(Photo: Instagram/@jonathansimkhai, Twitter/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to the Met Gala. She attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas, in a white and black Valentino gown and a sleek updo. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and hanging earrings, both courtesy of Bulgari. 

A veteran at the Met Gala, businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla wore a silver silk georgette dress from the House of Schiaparelli. The dress, which was fully covered in mirror sequins, featured a bodice that mimicked feline ears – a nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette.

Another Met Gala veteran, Isha Ambani, wore a black Prabal Gurung gown adorned with hand-embellished pearls and crystals, along with a sari-inspired trail. She accessorised with a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet and necklaces and an iconic Chanel Paris-Bombay 2012 Matryoshka runway handbag.

Indian American actress, comedian and screenwriter Mindy Kaling graced the Met Gala in a corset white floral gown by SIMKHAI, adorned in stunning crystals. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings and rings. 

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year. She wore a couture Prabal Gurang Chanel bride-inspired white gown adorned with pearls and a long trail, a nod to Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic style. The actor accessorised with an edgy, white fingerless glove, statement pearl earrings and a pearl bow.

