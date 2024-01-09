Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt: 6 Times Bollywood Celebs Made Social Media Faux Pas

Ranveer Singh was recently called out on social media amid the ongoing Maldives row.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
It's true that everything you post on the internet stays there forever. And social media is one of the most commonly-used platforms by celebrities to stay in touch with fans.
Over the years, many celebrities have become fodder for endless memes because of their goof-ups and hilarious typos in some spur-of-the-moment posts.
Recently, actor Ranveer Singh caught netizens' attention when he mistakenly tweeted a wrong picture on a post amidst the tension between India and the Maldives.
Let's take a look at other celebrities who have made gaffes in the past:
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination after comments made by some ministers from the Maldives government led to a huge outrage. The remarks were made following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the union territory off the coast of Kerala.
Ranveer also took to X to sing praises about Lakshadweep but posting a few photos. However, it turned out that the pictures were of Maldives!
Anushka Sharma was caught off-guard while promoting a brand that she was endorsing in 2018. The actor tweeted a few pictures, tagging Google’s Pixel 2XL on X, but the tweet showed that she was actually using an iPhone.
Alia Bhatt found herself in a sticky situation after she shared her good wishes for the Indian contingent at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but unfortunately posted the wrong picture. The picture that Alia used was from the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony.
Amitabh Bachchan was called out by netizens after he fell for a morphed picture of the world map and re-posted it on X. The incident dates back to the Janta curfew during the COVID-19 lockdown, when PM Narendra Modi announced the 9 pm 9 minutes initiative, asking citizens to light up diyas and ditch artificial lights.
Shilpa Shetty sparked a meme fest on X with her Republic Day post in 2021. While wishing her fans, the actor confused the word ‘gantantra’ (republic) with ‘swatantra’ (freedom).
Kangana Ranaut was called out after she called Akbar Al Baker, the CEO of Qatar Airways, an ‘idiot of a man’ after falling for a spoof video. Within two hours, the actor deleted both of her Instagram stories, but the internet always keeps records.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)