Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Soul-Some' New Year Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated new year's together.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt stepped into 2024 with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. Taking to Instagram on 1 January, the actor shared a glimpse of her "wholesome and soul-some" new year's vacation.
Alia captioned her post, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. happy new year to you all."
Alia and Ranbir partied together on the new year's eve.
Alia looked pretty in a white dress.
The actor probably went Scuba diving too.
Alia also shared a selfie of herself from the sea.
Alia and Raha enjoyed a beautiful sunset together by the sea.
