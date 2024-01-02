Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Soul-Some' New Year Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Inside Alia Bhatt's 'Soul-Some' New Year Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the new year.
Updated:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated new year's together.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt stepped into 2024 with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. Taking to Instagram on 1 January, the actor shared a glimpse of her "wholesome and soul-some" new year's vacation.

Alia captioned her post, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. happy new year to you all."

Alia and Ranbir partied together on the new year's eve.

Alia looked pretty in a white dress.

The actor probably went Scuba diving too.

Alia also shared a selfie of herself from the sea.

Alia and Raha enjoyed a beautiful sunset together by the sea.

Published: 02 Jan 2024,09:41 AM IST

