Kangana Ranaut Equates Disliking Her Film ‘Tejas’ With Anti-National Sentiments

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Tejas finds itself in the midst of controversy as the film fares poorly at the box office. Film exhibitors have reportedly canceled 50% of the movie's screenings due to low audience turnout, causing the film to fall short of its revenue expectations.

In a video shared by ANI after a special screening of Tejas in Lucknow, Ranaut appeared to draw a connection between disliking her film and being labeled as "anti-national."