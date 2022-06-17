Various Artists Recreate the Magic of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori'

Earlier this year, the Pakistani Coke Studio song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, 'Pasoori' stormed the internet and has ever since ruled over our hearts. Written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the song is based on a folk tune and mixed with modern beats-- this perfect fusion has transceded not just India-Pakistan borders, but even crossed global boundaries!

Right from Bollywood celebs to international musicians and dancers, all have been going gaga over 'Pasoori'. Many have even created beautiful renditions and covers of this song and trust me, some of them are purely magical. Listen to these songs for an instant mood lift.