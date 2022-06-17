Various Artists Recreate the Magic of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori'

Viral covers of Pasoori that will win your heart
(Picture Courtesy: Pinterest/ Altered by The Quint)
Earlier this year, the Pakistani Coke Studio song by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, 'Pasoori' stormed the internet and has ever since ruled over our hearts. Written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the song is based on a folk tune and mixed with modern beats-- this perfect fusion has transceded not just India-Pakistan borders, but even crossed global boundaries!
Right from Bollywood celebs to international musicians and dancers, all have been going gaga over 'Pasoori'. Many have even created beautiful renditions and covers of this song and trust me, some of them are purely magical. Listen to these songs for an instant mood lift.
'Pasoori' was conceptualized by Ali Sethi when he read a quote behind a truck in Pakistan that read, 'aag lavaan teri majbooriyan nu' (which is also part of the song lyrics). It's true that inspiration can strike anywhere, and boy, aren't we glad that it did when it did!
The song was released in February 2022 and went viral instantly. It has now managed to get over 185 million views on YouTube and has ranked third on the Spotify global viral charts. The song even topped charts in India and has become on of the favorite jams of all time. And we're not getting over it anytime soon! Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)