'Quick Style' the Norwegian Dance Group's Bollywood Moves Win Desi Hearts

Quick Style's Bollywood moves are winning Desi hearts
(Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ @thequickstyle)
The Norwegian dance group, 'Quick Style' has taken the internet by a storm with their Bollywood moves on 'Kala Chashma', 'Goriya' and 'Tumse Mil ke', and have surely won our Desi hearts.
But, this is not the first time that the dance group has grooved on a Bollywood number. From Salman Khan's 'Oh oh Jaane Jana, and Govinda's epic dance on 'Kisi Disco Mein Jayein' to our desi favourite 'Ishq Tera Tadpave', the group has not only nailed the moves but their expressions as well.
In 2006, brothers Suleman Malik and Bilal Malik along with their childhood friend, Nasir Sirikhan formed the group called 'Quick Crew'. They went on to participate in various dance competitions across the world and in 2009, won 'Norway's Got Talent'. They started a dance studio called 'Quick Style Studio' which now has more than 200 members.
The group's main dance style is hip-hop, but they draw their inspiration from different cultures and perform on songs across the world.
