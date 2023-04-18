NMACC 'India In Fashion' Exhibit: 5 Costumes Bollywood Fans Should Look Out For

NMACC 'India In Fashion' Exhibit: 5 Designs Bollywood Fans Should Look Out For
(Photo Courtesy: Phelian, Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty
From the paparazzi sparking a meme fest at the launch event to Hollywood bigshots like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid gracing the inauguration — a lot has been written about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) ever since its launch on 31 March.
The Quint recently visited the 'India In Fashion' exhibit at the NMACC, a first-of-its kind costume exhibition curated by Hamish Bowles and designed by Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff.
Besides the showcase including coveted designs by both Indian and Western fashion giants like Sabyasachi, Yves Saint Laurent, Anamika Khanna and Cristóbal Balenciaga, the exhibit is also a treasure trove for Bollywood enthusiasts
From Kajol in DDLJ inspiring scores of women to don green lehengas to Kareena Kapoor's outfits in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham making it to every desi lookbook, Bollywood fashion has always informed the average Indian's style sense.
Here are 5 things you should look out for at the 'India In Fashion' exhibit if you're a fan of all things Bollywood:
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's mirror work-lehenga.
Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, this 10-kg mirror-work lehenga was originally worn by Madhuri Dixit in the 2002 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Devdas.
Madhuri Dixit wearing the attire in Devdas.
Manish Malhotra's green ensemble-suit.
Manish Malhotra designed this trendsetting green ensemble for Kajol to wear in the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna in Aditya Chopra's record-breaking 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Kajol wearing the outfit in DDLJ.
The iconic Manish Malhotra creation.
Who could forget Priyanka Chopra's stunning costume in the iconic 2008 song Desi Girl (from Dostana)? The Manish Malhotra creation is now a part of the exhibit.
Priyanka Chopra wearing the saree in Dostana.
Another Manish Malhotra design.
Another one of Manish Malhotra's creations to grace the showcase is the legendary asymmetrical outfit Kareena Kapoor wore in the song, Bole Chudiyan from the 2001 cult classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Kareena Kapoor donning the attire in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
The ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Manish Malhotra made several headlines for designing this ethereal caped-lehenga for the 2022 Mijwan Fashion Show. Deepika Padukone wore the coveted attire and walked the runway for the designer.
Deepika in the showstopping ensemble for Mijwan Fashion Show.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)