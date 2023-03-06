Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Janhvi Answer the Most Googled Questions

Janhvi Kapoor answers the most googled questions about herself
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Janhvi Kapoor turns 26 today. Since her Bollywood debut in 2018, the young actor has not missed any opportunity to prove her prowess and her latest movies like Mili and Good Luck Jerry are a testament to that.
However, honestly, it's not just her acting skills that have made her a fan favourite, but her goofy, unfiltered and unapologetic self that the audience has come to know and love.
Here's a perfect example of what makes Janhvi so lovable and googleable! Take a look at Janhvi answering the most googled questions about herself.
From questions about her sister Khushi to if she is related to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor spills the beans on all that and more!
