'I Look For You Everywhere': Janhvi Kapoor Pens Touching Note For Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a touching note on her last mother, veteran actor Sridevi days ahead of her death anniversary on Tuesday, 21 February. The heartfelt note expressed how she thinks of her beloved mother all the time and strives to make her proud in everything she does.
Janhvi wrote took to social media to write, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."
Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai in 2018. The veteran actor was known for her work in Chandni, Mr India and more. Her career in Indian cinema spanned over 50 years. Following her footsteps, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor have also become actors.
