Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Here’s Why Farah and Karan Give Us Major BFF Goals

Farah Khan turns 58 today.
Farah Khan turns 58 today. 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Farah Khan, the choreographer, director, producer, and actor, turns 58 today. Farah, who started her career as a choreographer, has earned many accolades throughout her 3-decade-long-journey in Bollywood.

From making us groove to the hook steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ghagra, and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, to making Shakira and  Kylie Minogue dance to her tunes, there's nothing that Farah Khan't do! She is also one of the most active celebs on social media, who keeps us entertained with her sassy takes, and also drowns us in nostalgia with her throwback, never-seen-before-pictures with other stars.

The cherry on the cake, however, is her hilarious reels with Karan Johar where they are always poking fun and taking a dig at each other. For starters, they will make you LOL and also give you major BFF feels. Go check this video out for yourself!

