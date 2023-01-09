Happy Birthday Farah Khan: Here’s Why Farah and Karan Give Us Major BFF Goals

From making us groove to the hook steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ghagra, and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, to making Shakira and Kylie Minogue dance to her tunes, there's nothing that Farah Khan't do! She is also one of the most active celebs on social media, who keeps us entertained with her sassy takes, and also drowns us in nostalgia with her throwback, never-seen-before-pictures with other stars.