Why India Needs To Rewatch Birthday Girl Farah Khan’s Masterpiece Tees Maar Khan

“Every film has its audience,” sighed a film critic friend when I said I wanted to watch Tees Maar Khan the 16th time—and with him. We had been discussing—basically, me recalling the tiniest details from Farah Khan’s third directorial project and he listening to me, exasperated and somewhat concerned about my mental health—Tees Maar Khan’s many merits for more than a month before deciding to watch it together. “You are more in love with the film than Farah ever would have been."

And why should I not be? Tees Maar Khan is a film that preempted our life today more than a decade ago. And for that very reason, Farah Khan deserves accolades.