21 Years of 'K3G': Karan Johar Shares Some Unseen Photos From the Film's Sets

Filmmaker Karan Johar's cult classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (K3G), starring completes 21 years today. The film's ensemble cast featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Farida Jalal among others. On the special occasion, Johar took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures from the film's sets, along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen…and that soon became a family off screen too. 21 years later, I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it’s the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it’s all about loving your family."

Take a look at the pictures here.