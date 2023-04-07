Delhi Metro Girl Trolled for Outfit: Incidents That Should Offend India Instead

In a country where a case of crime against women is registered every 74 seconds (NCRB, 2021), we believe that there are bigger issues that need to be discussed.

Just in the past few months, there have been many unfortunate incidents that should have caused more outrage than the woman's clothes in the Delhi metro, but didn't.

Like -- Shailesh Bhatt, one of the men, convicted of raping Bilkis Bano was not only acquitted of the crime, but even felicitated along with the other 10 convicts. He was recently seen sharing a stage with BJP leaders in Gujarat.

Another case in point is the incident at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) of Delhi University, where several men forcibly entered the cultural fest, and harassed the women students.