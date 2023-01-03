'I'm a Bigger Threat Than Rapists?': Uorfi Javed on Police Complaint Against Her

Uorfi wrote, “Started my new year with another police complaint from another politician! Asli kaam nahin hai in politicians ke paas? Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no article in the constitution that can send me to jail. The definition of nudity and vulgarity differs from person to person", adding that unless her private parts can be seen she can't be put behind bars.

She continued, “I got some better ideas for you, Chita Wagh, how about doing something against sex trafficking in Mumbai? How about shutting down those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution?” She continued, “All those politicians wanting to arrest me while Bilkis Bano convicts roam free and politicians are demanding my arrest. What irony, I’m a bigger threat to society than rapists?” Uorfi added, “Happy new year to everyone except Chitra Wagh!”

In her complaint letter, Chitra Wagh had written, “No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude. If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society.”