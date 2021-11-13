This 64-Year-Old Mother Proves That You’re Never Too Old to Pursue Your Passion

Nirmala Hegde aka Aai is the chef and founder of 'Aai's Kitchen', a small home-delivery food outlet in Mumbai that was started by Aai and her son, Gautam Hegde.

It all started with Aai feeding her delicious food to the security guards in her building during the first lockdown. When the building staff couldn't leave the premises, Aai took it upon herself to provide them healthy ghar ka khaana. She'd also send food to her son's friends who were finding it tough to function without maids while working from home. Gautam's friends loved this maa ke haath ka khaana so much that they suggested Aai starts selling her food so they could order and eat that everyday.