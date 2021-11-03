Diwali Special: Gujjuben’s Delicious Puran Poli Recipe

Check out this amazing Puran Poli recipe to light up your Diwali.
Gujjuben's Puran Poli recipe

(Image: The Quint)

Diwali is the perfect excuse for most of us to relish sweets and foods that we otherwise wouldn't. Right from homemade snacks to our favourite sweets, there's nothing that's taboo on this special festival. Puran Poli is a Diwali staple that you should not miss, and here's the recipe on how to make it perfectly! More than anything, it requires the right technique and patience. Who better than our very own Gujjuben to teach us? Check out Jamnaben Asher's aka Gujjuben's recipe here:

Ingredients:

3 cups toor dal

400 gms jaggery

1 cup sugar

1 tsp ghee

Saffron soaked in 2 tsp water

1 tsp green cardamom and nutmeg powder

Recipe:

Pressure cooker toor dal for four whistles. Transfer it in a pan.

Add jaggery

Add sugar

Next goes ghee. This prevents the dal from sticking to the pan

Mix and cook till the mixture thickens

Add saffron

Add cardamom and nutmeg powder

This is how the thickened mixture should look. Let it cool down. Freeze if possible, so that it is easier to knead.

Next, roll out a wheat flour dough

Fold in the puran poli filling in the middle and seal

Roll again and cook

Top it off with ghee and your puran poli is ready!

