Diwali Special: Gujjuben’s Delicious Puran Poli Recipe
Check out this amazing Puran Poli recipe to light up your Diwali.
Diwali is the perfect excuse for most of us to relish sweets and foods that we otherwise wouldn't. Right from homemade snacks to our favourite sweets, there's nothing that's taboo on this special festival. Puran Poli is a Diwali staple that you should not miss, and here's the recipe on how to make it perfectly! More than anything, it requires the right technique and patience. Who better than our very own Gujjuben to teach us? Check out Jamnaben Asher's aka Gujjuben's recipe here:
Ingredients:
3 cups toor dal
400 gms jaggery
1 cup sugar
1 tsp ghee
Saffron soaked in 2 tsp water
1 tsp green cardamom and nutmeg powder
Recipe:
Pressure cooker toor dal for four whistles. Transfer it in a pan.
Add jaggery
Add sugar
Next goes ghee. This prevents the dal from sticking to the pan
Mix and cook till the mixture thickens
Add saffron
Add cardamom and nutmeg powder
This is how the thickened mixture should look. Let it cool down. Freeze if possible, so that it is easier to knead.
Next, roll out a wheat flour dough
Fold in the puran poli filling in the middle and seal
Roll again and cook
Top it off with ghee and your puran poli is ready!
