Diwali Special: Gujjuben’s Delicious Puran Poli Recipe

Diwali is the perfect excuse for most of us to relish sweets and foods that we otherwise wouldn't. Right from homemade snacks to our favourite sweets, there's nothing that's taboo on this special festival. Puran Poli is a Diwali staple that you should not miss, and here's the recipe on how to make it perfectly! More than anything, it requires the right technique and patience. Who better than our very own Gujjuben to teach us? Check out Jamnaben Asher's aka Gujjuben's recipe here: