Incredible India’s Rising Bigotry Is ‘Kaafi Real'

With rising intolerance towards communal harmony and an increase in atrocities against India’s minorities, is the bigotry spike in incredible India Kaafi Real?
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
While anti-Muslim slogans are raised without fear in the national capital, incidents of mob justice, hate speeches, and hate crimes have ridden Incredible India, once known for its non-violence and ganga-jamuni tehzeeb.
Abdul Rashid, a Muslim man and a scrap dealer, was stopped by a group of young men in Ujjain on Saturday, 28 August. His wares were tossed about and he was also forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
On Thursday, 26 August, a 40-year-old tribal man in Neemuch died after he was allegedly thrashed by eight people, tied to a vehicle, and dragged along the road. Its video went viral on social media.
Earlier this month, a video of members of the Kranti Sena conducting 'surprise checks' at a Muzzaffarnagar market to ensure that no Muslim man applies mehendi (henna) on the hands of Hindu women on the occasion of Hariyali Teej on 10 August had also gone viral on social media, attracting severe criticism from all corners.
