Imtiaz Ali Decodes The 'Hotel Decent' Scene From 'Jab We Met'

Imtiaz Ali decodes a scene from Jab We Met.
(Photo: The Quint)
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is known for memorable films such as Jab We Met, Tamasha, Rockstar, Highway. In this video for The Quint, Imtiaz decodes one of the iconic scenes from Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met - the 'Hotel Decent' scene.
Imtiaz adds that Teddy Maurya, who plays the receptionist in the scene, wasn't chosen for the role. "Teddy Maurya was the art director in this movie. The actor we wanted for this scene was his brother Vijay Maurya, but he was unable to reach on that particular time. Teddy was setting the location up and I requested him to put a capsie on and play the role. Even today, people recognise Teddy as the manager from Hotel Decent".
Video: Veeru Krishan Mohan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)