All the Times Kangana Ranaut Fell for Fake News

Kangana Ranaut is very active on Twitter. The actor uses social media to share her views on everything that's happening. From actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to her office being partly demolished, Ranaut has spoken about it all.
But here are the times Kangana fell for fake news, ended up sharing them on Twitter and was called out:
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut quote-tweeted another user who had shared the clipped video in which azaan can be heard, and said that Delhi is neither secular, nor tolerant. The clipped video of the Delhi tableau at Republic Day Parade held on Tuesday, 26 January is being shared with a misleading narrative to claim that Delhi’s tableau only played azaan. However, we found that the 11-second video is a shorter version and the tableau actually shows different places of worship such as a church, gurudwara, temple and even a mosque.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted a fake interview of actor Aamir Khan and called him an extremist. The interview tweeted by Ranaut falsely quoted Khan as saying that irrespective of his wife Kiran Rao being a Hindu, his children will only follow Islam. Aamir's team had put out a statement clarifying that the interview was fake.
A satirical news website, The Fauxy, posted an article claiming that Facebook had launched a "mark yourself safe from Shiv Sena goons" feature. The fictitious piece claimed that this had been prompted by recent events, including the attack on a Navy veteran. While many on Twitter were amused by the post, Kangana Ranaut's reaction was confusing as she thanked Facebook for their "considerate" action.
"Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done," she had tweeted.
Kangana Ranaut tweeted a piece of false information about an elderly Sikh woman, saying that she was present at the farmers' protest to earn a sum of Rs 100. Kangana had also claimed that the same woman was the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, in response to this, had shared a video interview of the elderly woman on Twitter.
The woman's name is Mahinder Kaur and she has been a part of the farmers' protests. In the video interview by BBC, she can be seen addressing Kangana Ranaut, asking her to come and see for herself how farmers work.
This was how the famous Twitter war between Diljit and Kangana started.
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik submitted a breach of privilege notice to Kangana Ranaut after she allegedly re-tweeted that a Pakistani credit card has been recovered from him during searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sarnaik, being probed by the ED in a money-laundering case, said he has submitted the notice against Kangana Ranaut to the office of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole.
Published: 27 Jan 2021,05:08 PM IST