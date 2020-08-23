Did Aamir Say His Kids Will Follow Islam? Kangana Shares Fake Post

We could also find an archived version of the interview on a website called ‘Santa Banta’ but couldn’t find any reliable source to corroborate the claim made in the interview.

We then came across an interview of Aamir Khan on India TV’s ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ aired in 2016 where he referred to the interview and had said that someone had made up the interview in his name when he had never said anything to that effect.

Further, had Aamir Khan said something about his religion or making his kids follow a certain religion, there would have been credible news reports about the interview.

Clearly, an old, fake interview of Aamir Khan is being shared to create a false narrative.