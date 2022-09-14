What Lizzo's Win at The Emmys Means For Plus-Size Visibility

How you get treated and perceived in this world depends on a host of factors, and one of the most influential ones is your appearance. Several social institutions are cemented on the idea that fat people - especially fat women - are lazy, undesirable and deserving of inferior treatment.

While these fatphobic structures cannot be destabilized instantly, musician Lizzo, a loud, proud, African-American fat woman, is doing her bit to pedestalize more plus-sized women.