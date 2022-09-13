'Wanted to See Someone Fat Like Me in The Media': Lizzo After Emmy Win
Lizzo’s 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' won the competition series Emmy
The 74th Emmy Awards was held in Los Angeles on Monday, 12 September (US time), and Tuesday, 13 September (India time). The award function was hosted by actor Kenan Thompson. American singer Lizzo’s 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' won the competition series Emmy. The show follows Lizzo auditioning a group of women for a chance to become a Big Grrrl - one of the plus-size backup dancers who would be performing with Lizzo on her tour.
Lizzo teared up while accepting the trophy. She said “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”
“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” she added. “Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.
“One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls.”
