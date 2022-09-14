We Need To Talk About 'This Is Us' Being Snubbed At The Emmys

Chrissy Metz, who plays the indomitable Kate Pearson in the show, also took to social media to express her disappointment.

“When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work? And the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it? I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something” said the Emmy-nominated actress on her Instagram story.