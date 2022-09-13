Why 'Better Call Saul' Never Won A Single Emmy Despite Getting 46 Nominations

There is no doubt about the fact that Better Call Saul isn’t popular; it is. But perhaps not as much as Succession or Squid Game. In fact, if compared against these shows, I’d even like to argue that BCS is in a niche category. My experience of viewing it made one thing clear: it’s not a show meant for everyone. It’s not fast-paced, it doesn’t have crazy twists and turns and even crazier characters like Roman or Hang Mi-neo that contribute to making the stories more interesting and “spicy”.