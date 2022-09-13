Emmy Awards 2022 Live Updates: Succession, Squid Game Compete For Major Awards
The 74th Emmy Awards are being held at Los Angeles.
The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled on Monday night in Los Angeles.
Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson is the host for this year. For this year’s race, HBO’s Succession is eyeing for Best Drama, with competition from Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV+'s Severance. HBO’s The White Lotus is the favourite in the Best Limited Series category, with Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout in the mix as well.
Michael Keaton Wins an Emmy For 'Dopesick'
The first award is announced by Oprah Winfrey. Michael Keaton takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Dopesick.
