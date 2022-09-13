ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Emmy Awards 2022 Live Updates: Succession, Squid Game Compete For Major Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards are being held at Los Angeles.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
TV
1 min read
Emmy Awards 2022 Live Updates: Succession, Squid Game Compete For Major Awards
i

The winners of the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson is the host for this year. For this year’s race, HBO’s Succession is eyeing for Best Drama, with competition from Netflix’s Squid Game and Apple TV+'s Severance. HBO’s The White Lotus is the favourite in the Best Limited Series category, with Hulu’s Dopesick and The Dropout in the mix as well.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

5:44 AM , 13 Sep

Michael Keaton Wins an Emmy For 'Dopesick'

The first award is announced by Oprah Winfrey. Michael Keaton takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Dopesick.

ADVERTISEMENT
5:41 AM , 13 Sep

The Cast of 'Squid Game' Steal The Red Carpet Show

The Squid Game team looks incredible on the red carpet.

Published: 13 Sep 2022, 5:30 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×