Here’s Why Temjen Imna Along Is the Most Hilarious Politician on the Internet

Temjen Imna Along is the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs from Nagaland.
Remember Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs from Nagaland, who went viral for countering racist jokes against Northeast Indians with humour? To refresh your memory, here's what he said, “Small eyes keep the dirt away and it often helps us to doze off,”
While many politicians often become crass and hit back at their critics with harsh and offensive language, Temjen Along believes in using humour as an effective tool to not only prove his point but also in winning people's hearts.
Temjen Along is one of the most active politicians on the internet, and he makes sure that he makes every post count. In other words, his Twitter game is on fleek!
Here, take a look:
1. Another thing taking off with the chopper is Temjen Imna Along's amazing sense of humour
People who can laugh at themselves>>>>
2. In a country obsessed with Doctors and Engineers, here's some wholesome advice:
You don't hear such beautiful advice often!
3. Entertainment ho ya enlightenment, Temjen Along can teach you about both!
Who's ready for some motivational classes?
4. Shoutout to the singles-squad!
Valentine's Day who?
5. Temjen Along gives us a hilarious reason to stop using plastic:
Hope he starts the crash courses soon!
6. Need someone who will prioritise me like Temjen Along prioritises food!
7. We hope you're not lactose intolerant, because his captions can be a little cheesy, too!
A plate full of humour with a side of cheese!
8. He's got the strongest caption game ever!
9. Just like his humour, this picture of Temjen and his dog has left us speechless!
No wrong answers here!
