Here’s Why Temjen Imna Along Is the Most Hilarious Politician on the Internet

Remember Temjen Imna Along , the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs from Nagaland, who went viral for countering racist jokes against Northeast Indians with humour? To refresh your memory, here's what he said, “Small eyes keep the dirt away and it often helps us to doze off,”

While many politicians often become crass and hit back at their critics with harsh and offensive language, Temjen Along believes in using humour as an effective tool to not only prove his point but also in winning people's hearts.

Temjen Along is one of the most active politicians on the internet, and he makes sure that he makes every post count. In other words, his Twitter game is on fleek!

His tweets are often hilarious and quite wholesome. He never shies away from taking a dig at his own expense. Whether it is a joke on his weight, love for food, his relationship status or his Northeastern identity, Temjen has the most funny or quirky takes on them all! And that's what we love about his posts.