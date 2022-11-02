Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Reasons Why He Deserves To Be Called ‘King Khan’

Over the years Shah Rukh has been quietly engaged in various charity work. After tragically losing both his parents to cancer, he has been passionately involved in helping cancer patients and has funded cancer wing in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital and even donated his team’s entire earnings from the IPL 7 for cancer patients.

He established the Meer Foundation, an organization that works to enable and empower acid victim survivors and has been closely working with the Make a Wish Foundation for years.