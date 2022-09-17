'There Is Only One Shah Rukh Khan': Dulquer Salmaan On His Comparison With SRK

Dulquer further told the news agency, that he is huge fan of the DDLJ actor, both on and off-screen. "He is such a model for all of us to follow. How he treats people, how he talks to them, how respectful he is with women. He is very special. I have grown up watching and loving his films like DDLJ. He has always been an inspiration. So, I am sure I have had influences in maybe how I interact with people, subconsciously. But, comparing him to me is insulting him because there is only one Shah Rukh Khan," he added.

Sita Ramam is a poetic romance drama that also manages to take us through the sensitive topic of the conflict between India and Pakistan. Likewise, SRK's Veer Zara tells the love story of an Indian man and a Pakistani woman, beautifully.