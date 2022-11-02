Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Superstar Greets Fans Outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a rare midnight appearance outside his balcony in Bandra. The Bollywood heartthrob made the appearance on his 57th birthday. Fans also crowded around his house hoping to get a glimpse of the star and luckily they saw him right outside his balcony with his son AbRam Khan.
Several pictures of the duo have been circulating on the internet. Shah Rukh and AbRam were both seen waving at the fans while the crowd cheered on.
A video of the two has also been circulating on the internet through fans' accounts. We can see that the crowds are going frenzy as Shah Rukh waves at them.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.
