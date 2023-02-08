If Sam Smith Was a Cis, Skinny Person, Perhaps This Piece Wouldn't Need To Exist

Sam Smith has been all over my Twitter feed this past week – from a 'hyper-sexualised' music video to apparent 'Satan worship' at the 2023 Grammys. It's intriguing almost, to see the ways these narratives are spun online, and across media.

In the music video in question, 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends', Smith enters on a golden helicopter dressed in pink. The next outfit is a gorgeous dress complete with an ostrich feather hat, but it's the one after that in the video that's got some up in arms.