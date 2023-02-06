Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B & Anoushka Shankar Opt for Indian Designers

Cardi B & Anoushka Shankar opt for Indian designers.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anoushka Shankar and Cardi B wowed in their respective looks from the 65th Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas on Monday, 6 February IST. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony was attended by celebrated singers, composers and songwriters. From Beyonce to Harry Styles, many bagged an award or two during the ceremony.
And although Anoushka missed out on scoring a Grammy, she looked stunning in her Rahul Mishra gown. Anoushka wasn't the only one wearing a gown by an Indian designer; Cardi B also turned up to the event wearing a stunning blue Gaurav Gupta gown.
Here's a look at Anoushka's outfit:
Here's how Cardi B looked:
India's Ricky Kej won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his most recent album, 'Divine Tides.' While Beyonce broke records by winning 32 all-time wins.
Published: 06 Feb 2023,12:56 PM IST