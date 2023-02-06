Beyoncé Thanks The Queer Community After Making History With Grammy Wins

The Grammy Awards 2023 might have been a big night for several artists but global megastar Beyoncé is making the most headlines for scripting history. With her four well-deserved Grammy wins this year, she goes down in history as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time.

While fans pour their love and support for the musician all over social media, netizens can't help but notice her gracious thanks to the LGBTQIA+ community, in her historic acceptance speech.