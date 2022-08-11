Cliché and Regressive: 10 Honest Thoughts I Had About 'Raksha Bandhan'

5. Bhumi Pednekar plays Akshay Kumar’s girlfriend who is upset because Akshay Kumar won’t marry her before ensuring his sisters are well-settled. He convinces her to marry someone else because of their uncertain situation, but not before promising to be the official chat server at her wedding, because, after all, they do have the best chat in all of Chandni Chowk. Indians have such a unique way of expressing love.

6. Not sure why Akshay Kumar looks so sad at Bhumi Pednekar’s wedding? Dude, you’re literally serving chaat. You are more important than any of the people at the wedding, including the bride and the groom. Everyone only cares about you and will give you more attention than the ceremony itself. Count your blessings.