Review: Regressive & Loud, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Is an Unbearable Watch

Taking on social evils like dowry and trying to gloss over its ugliness by only focusing on a brother’s plight is another way the film makes light of a grave issue. We get to know nothing of the mental and physical trauma that the women would have endured. The narrative suffers because of its stubbornness to include Akshay Kumar in every frame, leaving Bhumi and the other female actors as mere props. Director Anand L Rai pitches everything and everyone in this shrill territory with no room for nuance or subtlety. We all need raksha from this colossal mess.

Our rating: 1 Quint out of 5