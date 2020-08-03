Akshay Dedicates His Next Film 'Raksha Bandhan' to Sister Alka

"Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai for one of the most special films of my life", Akshay wrote alongside the poster of the film, wherein his character is seen embracing his siblings.

Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit theatres on 5 November, 2021.