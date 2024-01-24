Politics of Patriotism: In The Age of Fighter, Celebrate A Swades & Newton

"POK ka matlab hai Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Tumne occupy kiya hai, maalik hum hai" - Siddharth Anand's Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, is set to land in theatres on 25 January. The trailer has come under heavy criticism for dialogues such as the one mentioned above.

For decades, Hindi cinema has been witness to this aggressive devotion to one's country. Wave the tricolour or play the National Anthem, and our heroes will come all guns blazing. Manoj Kumar's Upkar (1965) popularized Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's wartime slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.' The 50s and 60s also saw films like Naya Daur, Shaheed that spoke about the freedom struggle and farmers concerns. We also had a movie like Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat, that did look at the horrific consequences of a war.

The mood shifted in the late 90s and early 2000s with Gadar, Lakshya and Border, which where shriller in their projections of patriotism.

The recent times have been more volatile. Now it's not just celebrating "the sons of the soil," it's also making those sons screaming who the "maalik" and "baap" are.

While there's no getting away from the vicious cycle of violent patriotism, let's look at some films that adapt a different lens: